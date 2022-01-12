Jennison Associates LLC Takes $24.78 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.67% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $47,433,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $44,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $13,988,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $10,947,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $4,551,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

