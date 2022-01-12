Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,965 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 107,037 shares valued at $8,393,523. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.