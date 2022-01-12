Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €35.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.86 ($40.75).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ETR JEN traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.06 ($38.70). 79,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 1 year high of €37.76 ($42.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.31 and a 200 day moving average of €31.29.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

