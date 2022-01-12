JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 1,096,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,646,385. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

