JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 5,976 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,517. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

