JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA:RFV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,619. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87.

