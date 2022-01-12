JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Morningstar by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Morningstar by 9.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total value of $207,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $542,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,535 shares of company stock valued at $57,347,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $309.32. 1,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,266. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.96 and its 200-day moving average is $287.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

