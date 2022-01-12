JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 122 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.68. 14,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,301. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.