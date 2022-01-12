John Scott Acquires 10,000 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,870.23).

Shares of IEM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 499.50 ($6.78). 383,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,170. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 552.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 518.68. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 52-week low of GBX 429.50 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.93). The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

