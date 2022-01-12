Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Up 5.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.86. 11,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 238,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.
Several analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
