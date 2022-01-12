Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Up 5.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.86. 11,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 238,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

