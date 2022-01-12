Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.50

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83), with a volume of 181933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Joules Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £144.19 million and a PE ratio of 166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.85.

In other Joules Group news, insider Nick Jones bought 9,811 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,818.22 ($26,901.34).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.