Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray Sells 13,370 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $159,094.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 136,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,758. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $346.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 265,650 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNCE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.