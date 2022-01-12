Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Insider Elizabeth Trehu Sells 3,005 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 3,005 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $21,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Trehu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

