JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.72. 465,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

