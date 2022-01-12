JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

