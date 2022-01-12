JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Shares Down 2.3%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 374 ($5.08). Approximately 22,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 37,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($5.20).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 380.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47. The firm has a market cap of £599.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.