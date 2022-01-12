JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 205.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 181,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 507,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $39.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.