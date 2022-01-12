Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have commented on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

