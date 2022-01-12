JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 9% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $474,846.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00062497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00078292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.80 or 0.07672137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,792.10 or 0.99851098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00069368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008096 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

