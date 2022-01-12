Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,205 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $57,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $147,383,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after buying an additional 534,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 4,030.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after buying an additional 473,088 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. 5,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,343. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

