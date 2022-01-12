Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,454 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $60,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

