Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $35,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after buying an additional 220,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradata by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 71.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 176,379 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,107 shares of company stock worth $2,294,080. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 3,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,884. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.