Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 393,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,935,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.03. 2,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,363. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

