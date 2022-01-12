Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,655 shares of company stock worth $6,500,681. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.81. 25,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $645.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

