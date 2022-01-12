JustInvest LLC Acquires 5,525 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.