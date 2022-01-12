JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

