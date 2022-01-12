JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

