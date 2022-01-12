JustInvest LLC Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

