JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

