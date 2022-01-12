JustInvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

