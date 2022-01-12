JustInvest LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anaplan by 47.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 95.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,724 shares of company stock worth $6,426,067 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

