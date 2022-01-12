Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

KLR stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $377.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.66 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420 in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 371,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

