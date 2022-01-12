Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 2.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. 15,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,630,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

