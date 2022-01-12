Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) vs. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Critical Analysis

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics and Kazia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.19%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.30%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -81.17% -84.62% -27.74% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Kazia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $260.89 million 10.17 -$276.85 million ($0.90) -10.58 Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 9.13 -$6.29 million N/A N/A

Kazia Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Amicus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company was founded by John Francis Crowley on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.