Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,230,985 shares of company stock worth $6,150,888 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

