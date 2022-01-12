Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $68,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

