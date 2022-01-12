Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $208,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 46.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CTS by 72.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. reduced their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTS stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.