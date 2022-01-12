Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $77.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -1.51.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.