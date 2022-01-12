Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 6,257.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $977.01 million, a P/E ratio of 501.75 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

