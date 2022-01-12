Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 594 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mimecast by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mimecast by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,656. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

