Keep3rV1 One Day Volume Hits $94.76 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $270.93 million and $94.76 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,354.63 or 0.03165887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

