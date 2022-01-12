Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Up 2.6%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 217,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 127,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a market cap of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.