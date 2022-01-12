Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

