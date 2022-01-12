Keybank National Association OH Acquires 866 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

