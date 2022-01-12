Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 332,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 152,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

