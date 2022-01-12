Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snap were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 399.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.01.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

