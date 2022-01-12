Keybank National Association OH Purchases 146 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

