KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

KEY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. 121,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.