Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.10. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 112 shares.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

