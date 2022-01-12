Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

